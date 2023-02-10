Dante, Richardson lead Oregon to 78-60 romp over USC

By The Associated Press
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) and Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares (11) scramble after the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Nelson]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 17 points, Will Richardson added 16 and Oregon posted a wire-to-wire 78-60 victory over Southern California. Dante sank 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12 Conference). He added five rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Richardson made 4 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers and hit all six of his free throws. Jermaine Couisnard had 13 points and Nate Bittle contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Boogie Ellis led the Trojans (17-7, 9-4) with 19 points and four assists. Drew Peterson and Kobe Johnson added 11 points apiece. USC had a four-game win streak end.

