Dante, Richardson lead Oregon to 78-60 romp over USC

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 17 points, Will Richardson added 16 and Oregon posted a wire-to-wire 78-60 victory over Southern California. Dante sank 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12 Conference). He added five rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Richardson made 4 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers and hit all six of his free throws. Jermaine Couisnard had 13 points and Nate Bittle contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Boogie Ellis led the Trojans (17-7, 9-4) with 19 points and four assists. Drew Peterson and Kobe Johnson added 11 points apiece. USC had a four-game win streak end.

