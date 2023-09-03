Dante Moore throws 2 TDs in first collegiate game as UCLA defeats Coastal Carolina 27-13

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dante Moore threw two touchdowns in his first collegiate game and UCLA pulled away in the second half for a 27-13 victory over Coastal Carolina. Moore, the first five-star recruit during Chip Kelly’s six seasons in Westwood, directed the Bruins to scores in four of his six drives. The 18-year old from Detroit came into the game in the second quarter and completed 7 of 12 passes for 143 yards with an interception. J.Michael Sturdivant, a transfer from California, had five receptions for 136 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that extended UCLA’s lead to 21-13. The Chanticleers dropped Tim Beck’s debut as coach despite three interceptions by safety Clayton Isbell, including two in the end zone.

