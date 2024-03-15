Dante makes hook shot with 37 seconds left and Oregon holds off UCLA 68-66 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 22 points, including a jump hook with 37 seconds left, for his fourth 20-plus game of the season and No. 4 seed Oregon held off a late rally to beat No. 5 seed UCLA 68-66 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon (21-11) advances to play top seed and sixth-ranked Arizona in the semifinals on Friday. Dante got a friendly bounce on the baseline hook shot for a 65-62 lead and he nearly blocked a shot at the other end, but Dylan Andrews sank a floater with 11.1 seconds left. Oregon and UCLA traded free throws, before Jackson Shelstad went 1 of 2 at the stripe to make it 68-66. UCLA, without a timeout, went the length of the court but Andrews’ shot hit the back of the rim.

