Dante leads Ducks over Stanford, Pac-12 tourney next

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, including a pair late to help Oregon hold off Stanford 73-68 in a regular-season finale. Dante collected his ninth double-double this season and the Ducks won their third straight and clinched the fourth seed and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas. Keeshawn Barthelemy made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Will Richardson had 10 points plus six assists for Oregon. Spencer Jones made four 3s and scored 18 points for the Cardinal, who will be the 10th seed. Brandon Angel also scored 18 points. Harrison Ingram added 11 and Maxime Raynaud 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.