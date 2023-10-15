Dante Chachere throws 5 TD passes, runs for score, Portland State races past Northern Arizona 45-21

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Dante Chachere accounted for five touchdowns, five passing and one running, and Portland beat Northern Arizona 45-21. Chachere was 14-of-19 passing for a mere 59 yards and ran for 83. Quincy Craig ran for 103 yards on five carries for the Vikings which had 366 yards rushing and 525 yards in total offense. Jermaine Braddock had a pair of scoring receptions in the second quarter for a 21-7 lead before Craig reached the end zone early in the third quarter. Craig’s second touchdown started a string of five-straight touchdowns by the teams before NAU gave up the ball on downs and then threw an interception. Adam Damante threw for 250 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Lumberjacks and Angel Flores threw a 3-yard TD pass on his only attempt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.