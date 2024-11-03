Dante Chachere accounts for 5 TDs as Portland State beats Sacramento State 58-38

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dante Chachere threw a touchdown pass and ran for four TDs to help Portland State beat Sacramento State 58-38. Delon Thompson scored on 1-yard run with 4:17 left in the third quarter and Chachere scrambled for a 54-yard touchdown that made it 37-24 less than 2 minutes later and the Vikings led the rest of the way. Chachere added TD runs of 27, 13 and 2 yards. He finished 14-of-27 passing for 245 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown to Tanner Beaman that gave Portland State (2-6, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) a 24-21 lead in the third quarter. Carson Conklin was 31-of-38 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns — two to Jared Gipson — with an interception for the Hornets. Anderson Grover had 134 yards receiving and a TD.

