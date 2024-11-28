Danny Wolf scores 20 and Michigan knocks off No. 22 Xavier 78-53.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Danny Wolf had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Vlad Goldin scored 18 points and Michigan beat No. 22 Xavier 78-53 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Tre Donaldson added 13 for the Wolverines (6-1) who led 41-30 at halftime. Ryan Conwell led Xavier (6-1) with 19 points and Zach Freemantle added 14, but the Musketeers shot just 20 of 58 (34.5%) from the field while Michigan shot 30 of 61 (49.2%), including 50% on 3-pointers. With former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein in attendance, the Wolverines used a 19-3 run to take a 38-21 lead.

