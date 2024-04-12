Danny Willett finishes with a triple bogey at the Masters. He has a good reason not to be too upset

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Former Masters champion Danny Willett was right in the mix until a triple bogey at the end for a 75. Sure, it was frustrating. But Willett has far more reason to be optimistic. This is his first competition in some seven months and it’s a wonder he’s even at Augusta National. Willett had surgery on his left shoulder last fall. He was supposed to be out for about a year. But he made great progress and worked hard. His rounds of 68-75 have him in the top 10 going into the weekend at the first major of the year.

