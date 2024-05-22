Danny Neri belts 3 home runs, including winner in 11th to lift UCF past Cincinnati 6-5 in Big 12

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Neri’s third home run, with two outs in the top of the 11th inning, lifted eighth-seeded UCF to a 6-5 win over fifth-seeded Cincinnati in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Neri, who had a career-high four hits, rescued the Knights on a 3-2 pitch after they allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth that tied the game at 5. UCF’s next game will be determined by the result of the late game between No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Texas Tech. Neri had a home run in the second and added a two-run shot in the seventh for a 5-1 lead. Christian Mitchelle had a run-scoring single with two outs in the ninth and Josh Hegemann followed with a two-run single to tie the game for Cincinnati.

