Daniss Jenkins follows Pitino to St. John’s as grad transfer

NEW YORK (AP) — Guard Daniss Jenkins is following coach Rick Pitino from Iona to St. John’s and joining the Red Storm program as a graduate transfer. St. John’s announced the signing Friday. It’s the first since Pitino was hired last month by the Big East Conference school to rebuild the program. Jenkins averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists in helping the Gaels win both the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles to make the NCAA Tournament. Iona was beaten in the opening round by eventual national champion UConn.

