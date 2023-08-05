Danish men’s pursuit team beats powerful Italians at the cycling world championships

The Danish men’s pursuit team avenged its loss to Italy at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the world championship on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. The team of Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Leth and Rasmus Pedersen trailed the Italians after the first 1,000 meters before rallying for the win. In the women’s team pursuit, the British team of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Anna Morris overcame a slow start to easily beat New Zealand in the finals. The downhill mountain bike champions also were decided with Charlie Hatton winning the men’s title and Valentina Holl of Austria winning the women’s rainbow jersey.

