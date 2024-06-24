Danish FA to hunt fans who displayed offensive banner and make them pay UEFA fine

MUNICH (AP) — Danish soccer officials will seek out the fans who unfurled an offensive banner in the match against England and get them to pay the fine it has been hit with by UEFA. The Danish Football Association has been fined $10,700 because of an abusive banner aimed at UEFA that was displayed in the 1-1 draw with England at the European Championship last Wednesday. Danish Football Association director Erik Brøgger Rasmussen says “If we find them, they can pay.”

