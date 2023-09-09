Danilina and Heliovaara win US Open mixed doubles title, defeating Americans Pegula and Krajicek

NEW YORK (AP) — Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara have won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship. The first-time partners defeated top-seeded Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4. The pair came together just before the tournament and quickly clicked, with both picking up their first Grand Slam titles. Pegula, ranked No. 3 in singles, hasn’t been past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in singles and lost in the 2022 French Open women’s doubles final with fellow American Coco Gauff.

