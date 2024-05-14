Daniil Medvedev latest to crash out of Italian Open after loss to Tommy Paul

ROME (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev became the latest top player to crash out of the Italian Open as he lost to American Tommy Paul. The 14th-seeded Paul dominated to triumph 6-1, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals. Medvedev follows 10-time champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic with early exits in Rome. The third-seeded Alexander Zverev eased past Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5 and will face Taylor Fritz. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the women’s semifinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Madison Keys.

