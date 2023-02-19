Danielson, Omot lead North Dakota over Kansas City 81-73

KANSAS City, Mo. (AP) — Brady Danielson scored 20 points, B.J. Omot added 19 and North Dakota defeated Kansas City 81-73. Danielson made 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and 11 of 13 free throws for the Fighting Hawks (11-18, 5-11 Summit League). Omot made 2 of 8 shots — both 3-pointers — and 13 of 14 foul shots. Treysen Eaglestaff added 15 points off the bench and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 14. RayQuawndis Mitchell sank 12 of 16 foul shots and scored 20 to lead the Roos (11-18, 7-9), who have lost three straight.

