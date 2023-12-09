Daniels, Wilson add to trophy cases as college football award are handed out

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to collect postseason awards when the honors were handed out. Daniels, named The Associated Press player of the year on Thursday, won the Davey O’Brien Award as the top quarterback in college football, and Payton Wilson of North Carolina State won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player.

