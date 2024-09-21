Daniels throws for 3 TDs and Norfolk St. adds to VMI woes with 32-10 win

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jalen Daniels threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and Norfolk State beat VMI 32-10. Daniels threw two touchdowns to Jacquez Jones who finished with 143 yards receiving and 12 receptions. Tavian Morris had 122 yards receiving on six receptions and a touchdown. VMI’s lone touchdown occurred with 26 seconds left in the game when Cade Cox ran it in from the 2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.