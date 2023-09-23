Daniels throws 3 TD passes, KU gets 2 defensive scores to beat BYU 38-27 in Cougars’ Big 12 debut

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw two second-half touchdown passes to Luke Grimm, Kansas got a pair of touchdowns from its opportunistic defense, and the Jayhawks rallied to beat BYU 38-27 in the Cougars’ Big 12 debut. Cobee Bryant returned a fumble for a touchdown and Kenny Logan Jr. had a pick-six for the Jayhawks, who improved to 4-0 in back-to-back years for the first time since the 1914 and ’15 seasons. Kedon Slovis was 30 of 51 for 357 yards with two touchdowns and two picks for BYU, who joined the Big 12 after playing as an independent in recent seasons.

