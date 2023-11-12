Daniels’ record-breaking day leads No. 18 LSU to 52-35 win over Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels accounted for 606 total yards and five touchdowns and No. 18 LSU defeated Florida 52-35. Daniels continued to make his case for the Heisman Trophy, leading the Tigers to touchdowns on five consecutive second half possessions. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 12 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns to became the first quarterback in FBS history to account for at least 350 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in a game. Trevor Etienne led the Gators, rushing for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.