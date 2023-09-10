Daniels passes for 401 yards, Rice stuns Houston in double OT, 43-41

HOUSTON (AP) — JT Daniels tied a career high passing for 401 yards and three scores, Daelen Alexander rushed for three touchdowns and Rice defeated Houston 43-41 in double overtime in the 42nd Bayou Bucket. Daniels finished 28 for 42 passing and registered his second-career 400-yard game. His only other came against Mississippi State on November 21, 2020.The win for Rice snapped a seven-game winning streak for Houston in the Bayou Bucket series. The last win for the Owls prior to Saturday came on October 16, 2010, when they beat the Cougars 34-31. This is only the second time a game in the Bayou Bucket series has gone to overtime. The last time was September 2, 2000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.