Daniels guides Stanford to 37-24 win over Hawaii in opener

HONOLULU (AP) — Ashton Daniels passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Stanford opened its season with a 37-24 victory over Hawaii. The Cardinal were making their debut under new coach Troy Taylor, who spent the last four seasons at Sacramento State. Daniels, a sophomore, made his first career start. He completed 25 of 36 passes and was not intercepted. Benjamin Yurosek was Daniels’ favorite target. The senior tight end hauled in nine passes for a career-high 138 yards. Yurosek’s 32-yard TD catch with 12:24 left in the second quarter gave Stanford the lead for good. Brayden Schager threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns on 30-of-53 passing for Hawaii (0-2).

