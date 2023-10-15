Daniels and No. 22 LSU’s offense is prolific again in a 48-18 win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels accounted for 418 yards and passed for three touchdowns, and No. 22 LSU raced to an early double-digit lead that it never relinquished in a 48-18 victory over Auburn. LSU receiver Kyren Lacy had the most productive game of his career. He caught four passes for 111 yards and touchdown. Daniels also threw touchdown passes to reciever Malik Nabers and running back Josh Williams. John Emery Jr., Logan Diggs and Williams each rushed for short touchdowns as LSU scored at least 48 points for a third straight week. Payton Thorne completed 12 of 23 passes for 102 yards and change-of-pace QB Robby Ashford passed for 52 yards, highlighted by his 3-yard scoring pass to Brandon Frazier.

