Danielle Collins wins 12th straight match, will face Daria Kasatkina in Charleston Open final

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Miami Open champion Danielle Collins has won her 12th straight match and will play for a second straight title. Collins defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-3 in the Charleston Open semifinals on Saturday. Collins will face Daria Kasatkina, who got past top-seeded Jessica Pegula in a third-set tiebreaker. Kasatkina will try for her second Charleston title after winning the clay-court tournament in 2017. Collins has won 24 of her past 25 sets. The 30-year-old has said this season will be her last, and her win at Miami was the biggest of her career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.