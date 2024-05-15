Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals

ROME (AP) — Danielle Collins has been nearly unbeatable lately. Even with her announced retirement looming. The 15th-ranked American beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Italian Open semifinals and extend her record to 19-1 since early March. Collins’ semifinal opponent will be Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka eased past Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4. Advancing in men’s action was Alejandro Tabilo who beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-4 to follow up his upset victories over Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov in the previous two rounds. Tabilo’s semifinal opponents will be either 2017 champion Alexander Zverev or 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz.

