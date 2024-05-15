Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's quarterfinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament at Rome's Foro Italico, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonietta Baldassarre)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonietta Baldassarre]

ROME (AP) — Danielle Collins has been nearly unbeatable lately. Even with her announced retirement looming. The 15th-ranked American beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Italian Open semifinals and extend her record to 19-1 since early March. Collins’ semifinal opponent will be Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka eased past Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4. Advancing in men’s action was Alejandro Tabilo who beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-4 to follow up his upset victories over Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov in the previous two rounds. Tabilo’s semifinal opponents will be either 2017 champion Alexander Zverev or 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz.

