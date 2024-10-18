Danielle Collins isn’t retiring from tennis after all. She’ll be back in 2025

Danielle Collins says she’s changed her mind about retiring from the WTA Tour at the end of this year and will be back in 2025. The 30-year-old American said on her Instagram account Thursday that after dealing with hurricanes in her home state of Florida and seeing specialist doctors about her health issues, she’s been “a little MIA (missing in action) the last few weeks.” She adds “I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought . . . so, the DANIMAL story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025.”

