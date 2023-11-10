Danielle Collins gives United States 1-0 lead over Czechs at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

By The Associated Press
US Danielle Collins returns the ball against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova during their group stage tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Spain, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Danielle Collins has given the United States a 1-0 lead over the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2. The winner will advance to play Canada in the semifinals. Sofia Kenin can clinch it for the U.S. if she beats Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second singles match. The Americans are without their two highest-ranked players. No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Jessica Pegula played in the WTA finals, which finished just before the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

