Danielle Collins announces her retirement looms after a 2nd-round loss to Swiatek at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins has announced this season will be her last on the elite women’s tour. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up lost five straight games to surrender a 4-1 third-set lead against top-ranked Iga Swiatek in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat. The 3-hour, 14-minute second-round match on Rod Laver Arena was barely over when Collins revealed that the 2024 season will be her last. She hasn’t given a time or date for her finale.

