Danielle Collins announces her retirement looms after a 2nd-round loss to Swiatek at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins has announced this season will be her last on the elite women’s tour. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up lost five straight games to surrender a 4-1 third-set lead against top-ranked Iga Swiatek in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat. The 3-hour, 14-minute second-round match on Rod Laver Arena was barely over when Collins revealed that the 2024 season will be her last. She hasn’t given a time or date for her finale.

