Danielle Collins and Azarenka ousted in the 2nd round in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Second-seeded Danielle Collins has lost in the second round of the Guadalajara Open and third seed Victoria Azarenka withdrew from her match because of injury. Qualifier Olivia Gadecki pulled off a major upset with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Collins to reach the quarterfinals of an elite WTA tournament for the first time. The 30-year-old Collins is retiring at the end of the season. Kamilla Rakhimova advanced to the quarterfinals after Azarenka retired from their match in the second set while trailing 6-2, 3-0.

