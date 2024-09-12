Danielle Collins and Azarenka ousted in the 2nd round in Guadalajara

By The Associated Press
Danielle Collins, of the United States, reacts in the first set against Caroline Dolehide, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Second-seeded Danielle Collins has lost in the second round of the Guadalajara Open and third seed Victoria Azarenka withdrew from her match because of injury. Qualifier Olivia Gadecki pulled off a major upset with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Collins to reach the quarterfinals of an elite WTA tournament for the first time. The 30-year-old Collins is retiring at the end of the season. Kamilla Rakhimova advanced to the quarterfinals after Azarenka retired from their match in the second set while trailing 6-2, 3-0.

