Daniele De Rossi’s hiring at Roma came before he expected. He couldn’t say no

ROME (AP) — Daniele De Rossi had often said that he wanted to coach Roma only after he had attained the appropriate experience. Then came the call from the Giallorossi’s American owners after their decision to part ways with José Mourinho. De Rossi says during his presentation as Mourinho’s replacement that “you don’t say no to Roma.” De Rossi is a former Roma captain who played 18 seasons for the club. His only other head coaching experience came during a four-month spell at SPAL in Serie B last season.

