Daniele De Rossi’s hiring at Roma came before he expected. He couldn’t say no

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
FILE - Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, soccer match between FC Porto and AS Roma at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, March 6, 2019. Roma has announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 that José Mourinho is leaving the club “with immediate effect.” Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi was named as Mourinho’s replacement with a contract through the end of the season. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira]

ROME (AP) — Daniele De Rossi had often said that he wanted to coach Roma only after he had attained the appropriate experience. Then came the call from the Giallorossi’s American owners after their decision to part ways with José Mourinho. De Rossi says during his presentation as Mourinho’s replacement that “you don’t say no to Roma.” De Rossi is a former Roma captain who played 18 seasons for the club. His only other head coaching experience came during a four-month spell at SPAL in Serie B last season.

