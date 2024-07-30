Daniel Wiffen of Ireland wins Olympic gold and also hopes to pick up some new YouTube followers

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Daniel Wiffen won Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal in the pool in 28 years. That was thrilling enough as he wiped away tears standing on the podium, the Irish flag draped over his shoulders.

Perhaps just as importantly, the 23-year-old Irishman is sure to pick up some new followers on his YouTube channel — a pitch he made when asked how people can learn more about a swimmer who is largely unknown outside his country.

“People should watch,” Wiffen said after winning the 800-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. “I blog every week — show you exactly what an Olympic champion does day-in, day-out in the pool.”

Get ready for a flood of fans, Daniel.

Wearing round glasses and looking studious, Wiffen cried as the Irish anthem played in La Defense Arena. He may not look the part of an Olympic champion, but his performance in the pool says otherwise.

Wiffen will be back later in the Paris Games, hoping to win another gold on Sunday in the 1,500 meters — the final day of competition in the pool.

“I don’t normally cry, so I really hope nobody is going to see that,” Wiffen said. “But it did come out of me, and it’s obviously just a special moment. I’ve never heard that national anthem from an Olympics before.”

Wiffen surged past Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri on the final lap, looking as fresh as he did at the beginning of the grueling race. He won in 7 minutes, 38.19 seconds, overpowering defending Olympic champion Bobby Finke (7:38.75) of the United States and Paltrinieri (7:39.38).

Mona McSharry won bronze for Ireland’s first medal of these Games on the previous night in the 100 breaststroke.

“I was dying the last 20 meters,” Wiffen said. “I’m not sure if you saw that, because my arms are in absolutely so much pain. But I knew that the crowd is gonna carry me in, and that’s exactly what happened. Then I saw the red light on the block, and that was it.”

Until these Olympics, Ireland’s swimming history was essentially confined to Michelle Smith de Bruin, who surprisingly claimed three golds and a bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics amid suspicions she was doping.

She later received a drug ban that essentially ended her career, but she kept her medals.

Wiffen was not asked about Smith de Bruin as he huddled with reporters, primarily Irish who were not looking to spoil a special night.

“To be honest — it’s going to sound really weird to say — I’ve dreamt of this moment so many times in my head, I’ve gone over it so many different ways of how it was going to happen,” he said. “But to be fair, I didn’t think I was going to do it in the 800 because it wasn’t my favorite. I prefer the longer distance.”

So, get ready for his shot at another Irish medal on Sunday — and more tears.

