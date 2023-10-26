Dániel Sallói converts winning penalty kick as Sporting KC advances in MLS playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói converted the winning penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City advanced in the MLS playoffs after a scoreless draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Sporting KC (13-14-8) won 4-2 on penalty kicks. Next up is a best-of-three series with rival St. Louis beginning on Sunday. San Jose (10-11-14) did not advance for the sixth time in seven playoff appearances since winning the MLS Cup in 2003, including eliminations by Kansas City in 2004 and ’20. Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell converted the first penalty kick and goalkeeper Tim Melia denied San Jose midfielder Cristian Espinoza. Erik Thommy and Gadi Kinda also scored for Sporting. Melia has won all seven penalty shootouts in his professional career, including a 5-0 mark with Sporting KC.

