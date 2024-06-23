Daniel Ríos scores off set piece to rally Atlanta United to 1-1 draw with St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daniel Ríos scored off a set piece in the 71st minute to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City in the first meeting between the two clubs. St. Louis City (3-6-10) scored for the first time in its last four matches to take a 1-0 lead. João Klauss and defender Jayden Reid picked up assists in the 50th minute on Indiana Vassilev’s third goal this season. Reid notched his first assist in his first career start and first appearance for the club after playing one minute in one appearance for the New York Red Bulls last season. Klauss’ helper was his third. Ríos scored the equalizer for Atlanta United (5-8-6) unassisted with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. It was his third goal of the campaign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.