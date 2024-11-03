Daniel Richardson’s 5 TD passes carry Florida A&M past Texas Southern 52-28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first half and Florida A&M took a 28-0 lead to start the second as the Rattlers rolled to a 52-28 win over Texas Southern Saturday to remain in the hunt for a Southwestern Athletic Conference title. Florida A&M is 3-1 in SWAC play, trailing Jackson State (5-0) and Alabama State (4-1) with three games left.

