Daniel Richardson, Nay’Ron Jenkins propel Florida A&M to 28-13 victory over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw three touchdown passes, Nay’Ron Jenkins returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown with 1:58 remaining, and Florida A&M pulled away in the second half to beat Alabama State 28-13 in the Rattlers’ Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. Richardson gave Florida A&M (3-2, 1-0) a 7-0 lead with an 8-yard touchdown toss to Ace Cobb with 4:12 left in the first quarter. Alabama State (2-3, 1-1) pulled even 48 seconds later after Tacaris Bozeman scored on a 3-yard run — one play after Jamarie Hostzclaw’s 67-yard burst set up first-and-goal. Richardson and Cobb teamed up for a 35-yard touchdown in the third and Richardson hit Goldie Lawrence for a 10-yard score and a 21-10 lead with 9:02 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.