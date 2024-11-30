Daniel Richardson leads Florida A&M to 28-20 victory over Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead Florida A&M to a 28-20 victory over Alabama A&M to close out the regular season. Florida A&M (7-5, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had a 7-0 lead two plays into the game. Goldie Lawrence ran 35 yards on first down and Thad Franklin Jr. scampered the final 25 after a personal-foul penalty on Alabama A&M (6-6, 4-4). The Bulldogs pulled within four on Victor Barbosa’s short field goal, but Richardson answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Koby Gross at the end of an 11-play drive for a 14-3 advantage after one quarter.

