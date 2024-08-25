Daniel Richardson has three TD passes in debut for Florida A&M as Rattlers top Norfolk State 24-23

ATLANTA (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw three touchdown passes and Florida A&M rallied to defeat Norfolk State 24-23 in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. It was the first game at Florida A&M for Richardson, who previously played at Florida Atlantic and Central Michigan. It was also the debut for James Colzie III as coach of the Rattlers. Richardson’s 55-yard pass to Jamari Gassett gave the Rattlers their first lead, 17-14 early in the third quarter. Later in the third, Richardson threw to Gassett for a 9-yard touchdown and the Rattlers led 24-17. Norfolk State closed to within 24-23 when Kevon King scored on a 2-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game. A two-point try by QB Jalen Daniels came up short.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.