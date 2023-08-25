Daniel Ricciardo to miss Dutch GP after fracturing his hand in a crash during practice

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after fracturing his left hand Friday in a crash during practice ahead of the Formula One race. The 34-year-old Australian was injured when he crashed into the barriers during the second practice in Zandvoort and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. AlphaTauri said Ricciardo fractured a bone in his left hand and will be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson, a New Zealander who is set to make his F1 debut. Ricciardo was axed by McLaren at the end of last year but returned to F1 last month to replace Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.