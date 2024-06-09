Daniel Ricciardo fires back at Jacques Villeneuve at Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo let Jacques Villeneuve hear it Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, a day after the former Canadian driver suggested he should no longer be in Formula 1. Ricciardo made a statement on the track by qualifying fifth for RB, then took aim at Villeneuve, saying: “I think he’s hit his head a few too many times, I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something.” Villeneuve, the 1997 F1 champion and son of racing great Gilles Villeneuve, ranted about Ricciardo in a Sky Sports television broadcast, asking: “Why is he still in F1?” Ricciardo won the last of his eight career F1 victories in 2021. The 34-year-old Australian raced to his first F1 victory 10 years ago in Montreal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.