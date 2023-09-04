Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand

MONZA, Italy (AP) — AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand. Ricciardo fractured his left hand in practice for last month’s Dutch Grand Prix and had surgery on Aug. 27. The 34-year-old Australian was sidelined for the race in Zandvoort and last weekend’s Italian GP and it is uncertain when he will return for Red Bull’s feeder team. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he doesn’t think “there’s any chance he will be ready for” Singapore and “it would be optimistic for Japan.” The Singapore GP is on Sept. 17 and the race in Suzuka a week later. New Zealander Liam Lawson has stood in for Ricciardo for the past two races.

