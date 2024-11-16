Daniel Porto field goal lifts Holy Cross to dramatic 40-38 win over Bucknell

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Holy Cross scored on a blocked punt and an interception return, and Daniel Porto kicked the go-ahead field goal with 59 seconds left to lift the Crusaders to a wild 40-38 victory over Bucknell. Ross Dansdill blocked a punt deep in Holy Cross territory and Cam Jones picked up the loose ball and took it the last two yards for a touchdown that got the Crusaders within 31-24 late in the third quarter. Jayden Clerveaux tied it with a short touchdown run, then Holy Cross took its first lead when Curtis Harris-Lopez picked off a Ralph Rucker pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. Rucker’s fifth TD pass put Bucknell up 38-37 before a 64-yard, 11-play drive by Holy Cross set up a 23-yard field goal by Porto.

