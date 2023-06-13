Daniel Murphy takes next step in comeback bid, joins Angels on minor league deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Murphy is joining the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract, the next step in a surprising comeback bid by the three-time All-Star. The 38-year-old Murphy was hitting .331 in 37 games this season for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League. He last played in the majors in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with the Colorado Rockies. During the winter that followed, he said he was retiring. But more than two years later, Murphy is giving it another shot. His move to the Angels adds infield depth for Los Angeles and puts him back in affiliated ball with a big league organization. The Ducks announced the deal Monday, saying the Angels purchased Murphy’s contract and he will report to Triple-A Salt Lake.

