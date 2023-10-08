Daniel Jones knocked out of Giants’ loss at Miami, adding to New York’s season-opening woes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Jones walked off the field early in the fourth quarter, knowing his day was over after he had been quickly diagnosed with a neck injury. For the New York Giants, the start to this season has been terrible. And Sunday, it got worse. The Giants lost their starting quarterback after he got sacked six more times, are still without their best running back and more than half of what should be their starting offensive line. Miami exploited all those New York problems and more Sunday, beating the Giants 31-16 and dropping them to 1-4 on the season. Jones will have imaging tests on Monday.

