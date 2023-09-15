Daniel Hemric to return to NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 with Kaulig Racing promotion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Hemric will return to the NASCAR Cup Series next year in a promotion with Kaulig Racing. Hemric is in his second full season racing in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig. He won the Xfinity championship in 2021 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he briefly landed after unexpectedly losing his Cup ride after one season with Richard Childress Racing. Hemric won the 2019 top rookie honors in his only full season in the Cup Series. He finished 25th in the Cup standings that year before Childress dumped Hemric for Tyler Reddick. Hemric has had to claw his way back.

