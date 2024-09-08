Daniel Greek fires 3 TD passes, Tarleton State cruises to 35-18 win over Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Daniel Greek threw three touchdown passes and Tarleton State used a 21-point second quarter to defeat Houston Christian 35-18. Derrel Kelley III and Kayvon Britten each had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter for the Texans and in between took advantage of Donta Stuart’s interception for a two-play touchdown drive with Greek hitting Cody Jackson for a 24-yard score. Greek was 15 of 22 for 179 yards passing. Britten carried 26 times for 154 yards and Kelley 23 times for 110 for the Texans. Greek connected with Mikey Henderson for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Darius Cooper with a 9-yard score in the fourth for a 35-10 lead. Cutter Stewart threw for 201 yards with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to AJ Wilson for the Huskies but was intercepted twice.

