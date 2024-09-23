Dániel Gazdag scores twice, Mikael Uhre provides early spark in Union’s 4-0 victory over DC United

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored one of his two goals three minutes after Mikael Uhre found the net early in the first half and the Philadelphia Union breezed to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United. With the victory, Philadelphia (9-12-9) pulled even with Toronto FC for one of two wild-card spots with four matches left in the regular season. The loss for DC United (8-13-9) leaves it three points off the pace for the play-in match. Uhre gave the Union the lead for good when he took a pass from 20-year-old Quinn Sullivan in the 13th minute and scored for the 10th time this season. Gazdag found the net unassisted in the 16th minute for a two-goal lead.

