Dániel Gazdag scores in 3rd consecutive game, Union beats Nashville 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza each scored a goal for the third consecutive game to help the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville SC 2-1 and extend its unbeaten streak to six consecutive games to open the season. Gazdag capped the scoring with a goal in the 90th minute when he slipped a header inside the back post. Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Jacob Shaffelburg played an arcing cross from the left side to the far post that Surridge headed home from point-blank range to five Nashville a 1-0 lead. Quinn Sullivan, at the top of the area, tapped a pass to a charging Carranza, who took a dribble before he flicked a shot into the net make it 1-1 in the 62nd.

