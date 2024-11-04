Daniel Edelman, Carlos Coronel help Red Bulls win shootout, finish sweep of defending champion Crew

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Edelman scored the decisive goal in a shootout after three straight saves by Carlos Coronel and the New York Red Bulls outscored Columbus 7-6 following a 2-2 draw, eliminating the defending champion Crew with a first-round sweep in the best-of-three series. New York, the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, took a 2-1 lead late when Emil Forsberg followed his first career assist in the postseason with his first postseason goal — on a penalty kick in the 80th minute. No. 2 seed Columbus came up with the equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time on a goal by Christian Ramírez. The Crew were successful on their first four PK attempts, but Coronel thwarted consecutive shots by Yevhen Cheberko, Max Arfsten.

