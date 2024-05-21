Daniel Cuvet hits a pair of three-run homers to tie a program record and help Miami beat Louisville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Daniel Cuvet hit a pair of three-run homers to tie a program record and No. 11 seed Miami beat seventh-seeded Louisville 8-5 on Tuesday in an ACC Tournament opener. Miami (25-29) will square off against second-seeded Clemson on Thursday. Louisville (32-23) will play the Tigers on Friday to conclude pool play. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Cuvet, in his first career postseason at-bat, hit a three-run shot over the right-center field wall in the first inning. He added another three-run shot in the seventh to tie Pat Burrell’s freshman record from 1996 with 23 home runs Lucas Costello, a Wake Forest transfer, made it 4-2 in the sixth with his seventh homer of the season.

