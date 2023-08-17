Daniel Brown leads ISPS Handa World Invitational on European tour. 4 tied for lead in women’s event

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Daniel Brown of England shot 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the European tour. There is a co-sanctioned LPGA Tour event taking place concurrently and Gabrielle Cowley of England, Ellinor Sudow of Sweden, Kim Metraux of Switzerland and Karis Davidson of Australia shared the lead after rounds of 4-under 69. The parkland Galgorm Castle Golf Club and the links at Castlerock Golf Club are staging the tournament. Every men’s and women’s player plays one round at each venue over the first two days before all the action takes place at Galgorm once the cut falls after 36 holes. The current leaders all played Castlerock.

