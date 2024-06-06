Daniel and Robinson-O’Hagan complete indoor/outdoor sweeps at NCAA track and field championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kentucky pole vaulter Keaton Daniel and shot putter Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan of Mississippi both completed NCAA indoor/outdoor sweeps at the outdoor track and field championships. Daniel cleared 18 feet, 7 1/4 inches on Wednesday night to become the first Wildcat to win both indoor and outdoor NCAA pole vault championships in the same season. Robinson-O’Hagan led wire to wire in reaching 68-6 on his final throw to defend his indoor shot put title and become the 17th thrower in Division I history to claim both titles in a season. USC topped the team standings with 19 points. Georgia was second with 13.

